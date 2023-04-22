FIFA U-20 pools confirmed

Fiji is in Group B of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, alongside the United States, Ecuador, and Slovakia.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from May 20th to June 11th.

The hosts, Argentina, are in Pool A with Uzbekistan, Guatemala, and New Zealand, while Senegal, Japan, Israel, and Colombia are in Group C.

Italy, Brazil, Nigeria, and the Dominican Republic are grouped together in Group D.

Uruguay, Iraq, England, and Tunisia are in Group E, while France, Korean Republic, The Gambia, and Honduras are in Group F.