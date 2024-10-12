Dumfries rescues point for Dutch in 1-1 draw with Hungary

[Source: Reuters]

Denzel Dumfries headed a late equaliser for the Netherlands to rescue a point in a frustrating 1-1 Nations League Group A3 draw with Hungary in Budapest, where the visitors finished with 10 men after captain Virgil van Dijk was sent off.

Hungary led in the 32nd minute when Tijjani Reijnders lost possession in midfield and Zsolt Nagy’s cross to the back post was volleyed into the net by Roland Sallai, who had been an injury doubt before kick-off.

The Dutch created numerous chances, but looked to be heading for defeat, their night made worse when Van Dijk received two yellow cards in the space of three minutes before Dumfries headed in Cody Gakpo’s free kick to equalise.

Germany lead the Group A3 table at the halfway mark with seven points from their three games, followed by the Netherlands on five.

Hungary (two points) and Bosnia (one) are dropping out of contention for top spot.

“It was frustrating because Hungary kept structured and played in transition,” Dumfries told reporters.

“When they went 1-0 ahead, you knew they will hang back even more. In the second half we recovered well. I think 1-1 is fair.”

Dumfries, who finished the game wearing Van Dijk’s captain’s armband, praised the players for their fight.

“It was fantastic how we did that. Compliments to the team for how we held our ground. That’s how you ultimately become successful,” he said.

Hungary had been hoping for a first win over the Netherlands in 40 years, but did at least end a run of nine straight defeats against the Dutch.

It was a game of possession for the visitors with Hungary trying to hit them on the break, which they managed to do for Sallai’s expertly finished opener.

Before that he struck the post having been fed on the edge of the box by Dominik Szoboszlai, with Sallai curling his effort against the woodwork.

The Netherlands had over 80% possession in the first half but did not create all that much in the way of chances, though Cody Gakpo forced a good low save from Hungary goalkeeper Denes Dibusz.

MISSED CHANCES

The second half followed the same pattern as the first as the home side sat back.

Reijnders had only Dibusz to beat but delayed his shot and forced himself wide with a heavy touch to spurn the chance, before he chose to shoot when a ball across goal to Dumfries would have left the latter with a tap-in at the back post.

With the Dutch growing in frustration, Van Dijk was yellow-carded for dissent before a second booking for a foul left the visitors with 10 men for the final 11 minutes and the centre back out of Monday’s trip to Germany.

“As captain I am allowed to talk to the referee and I did it in a respectful way,” Van Dijk told NOS.

“With the second one, I gave the referee a reason to give a yellow card.”