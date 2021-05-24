Defending Futsal champion thrashes USA

Defending Futsal champion Argentina started their 2021 FIFA World Cup campaign on a high thumping USA 11-nil this morning.

The top two teams from each of the six groups will advance to the round of 16 as well as the four best-ranked third-placed teams.

The knockout phase beginning next week and the competition drawing to a close on October 3rd.

🏆 #FutsalWC #Lituania2021 🇱🇹 ✔ Grupo F, Fecha 1 ⚽ @Argentina 🇦🇷 11 – Estados Unidos 🇺🇸 0 ¡Acá estamos! 💪 Primer paso 💪 🇦🇷 Sentimos su aliento 🤜🤛pic.twitter.com/U8cBBTVVmX — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) September 14, 2021

In other matches, Iran defeated Serbia 3-2.

Argentina will take on Serbia in the next round while Iran will meet USA.