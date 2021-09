Defending Futsal champion thrashes USA

Defending Futsal champion Argentina started their 2021 FIFA World Cup campaign on a high thumping USA 11-nil this morning.

The top two teams from each of the six groups will advance to the round of 16 as well as the four best-ranked third-placed teams.

The knockout phase beginning next week and the competition drawing to a close on October 3rd.

πŸ† #FutsalWC #Lituania2021 πŸ‡±πŸ‡Ή βœ” Grupo F, Fecha 1 ⚽ @Argentina πŸ‡¦πŸ‡· 11 – Estados Unidos πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ 0 Β‘AcΓ‘ estamos! πŸ’ͺ Primer paso πŸ’ͺ πŸ‡¦πŸ‡· Sentimos su aliento πŸ€œπŸ€›pic.twitter.com/U8cBBTVVmX β€” SelecciΓ³n Argentina πŸ‡¦πŸ‡· (@Argentina) September 14, 2021

In other matches, Iran defeated Serbia 3-2.

Argentina will take on Serbia in the next round while Iran will meet USA.