Football
Defending Futsal champion thrashes USA
September 15, 2021 8:01 am
Defending Futsal champion Argentina started their 2021 FIFA World Cup campaign on a high thumping USA 11-nil this morning.
The top two teams from each of the six groups will advance to the round of 16 as well as the four best-ranked third-placed teams.
The knockout phase beginning next week and the competition drawing to a close on October 3rd.
🏆 #FutsalWC #Lituania2021 🇱🇹
✔ Grupo F, Fecha 1
⚽ @Argentina 🇦🇷 11 – Estados Unidos 🇺🇸 0
¡Acá estamos!
💪 Primer paso 💪
🇦🇷 Sentimos su aliento 🤜🤛pic.twitter.com/U8cBBTVVmX
— Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) September 14, 2021
In other matches, Iran defeated Serbia 3-2.
Argentina will take on Serbia in the next round while Iran will meet USA.
