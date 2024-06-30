Bula Boys ready to return home with bronze

The Bula Boys have moved past their recent loss to Vanuatu in the OFC Men’s Nations Cup semifinal.

Although it was a tough exit in their quest for a first-ever tournament victory, the team has come to terms with it and is prepared to face Tahiti again in the third-place playoff.

Assistant coach Marika Rodu says the players are in good spirits and ready to take the field today.

“We have had similar moments before. In the March window, we lost a game to the Solomons and we came stronger in the second match. We are in the similar situation, on loss does not put us down. This is our job and the boys are in a good space mentally to deal with the Tahiti game”.

Rodu adds that the side is hopeful and determined to win the bronze medal today.

Our national football side will be facing Tahiti at 12pm.