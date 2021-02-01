Ba crowned new Muslim League IDC champion

Ba has been crowned the winner in the Digicel Fiji Muslim League Inter District Championship.

The Men In Black outclassed a strong Navua outfit 2-nil in the final today at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Ba’s Moshim Khan was the star of the match scoring both goals.

Khan opened the scoring in the first half to give Ba a 1-nil lead and added another in the second half to seal the win.

Ba Coach Timoci Seru says the depth in their squad was an advantage for the team.

“We just had one week on training but we managed to win just because of fitness level and the experience we had in the team.”

Ba last won the Muslim League IDC in 2018.

They will now prepare for FANCA Muslim tournament that will be held at the end of this year.