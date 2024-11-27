Arsenal thrash sporting in style

[Source: Reuters]

Bukayo Saka said “this is where we belong” after Arsenal got back to winning ways in the Champions League with a resounding victory over Sporting at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Mikel Arteta’s side were comfortable throughout, in what could have been a tricky away fixture, as Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel, Saka and Leandro Trossard all scored.

The Gunners registered as many goals at Sporting as they managed in their previous eight Champions League away matches combined, in a result that lifts them to seventh in the table.

“We’ve shown the level we can play at,” Saka said. “We know they haven’t lost here this season but we believed in ourselves.

“Everyone was top, I’m really proud of all the boys today.”

Martinelli tapped home from Jurrien Timber’s low cross as Arteta’s side went in front early on.

They doubled the lead in similar fashion, Saka getting in behind the Sporting defence and firing the ball across the box for Havertz to prod in from close range.

Gabriel scored his first Champions League goal on the stroke of half-time, powering in a header from a Declan Rice corner.

Shortly after the break Goncalo Inacio got a goal back for Sporting with a smart left-footed strike but it was a mere consolation for the hosts.

Ousmane Diomande was lucky to avoid a second yellow card when he went straight through the back of Martin Odegaard and conceded a penalty.

Saka scored the resulting spot-kick, whipping it into the bottom corner.

Mikel Merino’s fierce strike from the edge of the area was then parried by home goalkeeper Franco Israel into the path of Trossard, who headed into an empty net for Arsenal’s fifth.