First face-to-face tournament set for Fiji Chess

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/Facebook]

Fiji Chess is set to host its first face-to-face tournament since the lockdown last year.

Next weekend top and upcoming players are expected to feature in the Bank South Pacific Rapid Chess Championship at the University of Fiji in Lautoka.

Ex-Olympiad reps Manoj Kumar, Taione Sikivou, Ronald Terubea, women’s candidate master Gloria Sukhu and Cydel Terubea are the front runners for the $1000 prize pool.

Jai Narayan College duo Rudr Prasad and Tanvi Prasad are players to watch in the under-18 category.

Youngsters like Ayush Chand, Makayla Sukhu, Austin Koroi and Phillip Sukhu will also be traveling from Suva to participate in the event and go head-to-head with chess players from other parts of Fiji.

There will be seven rounds of play with 15 minutes plus five seconds per move.

Fiji Chess general secretary Goru Arvind says there’s great excitement from all corners of Fiji.

He says it’ll be a fine opportunity for them to look for new talent, especially among primary and secondary school student.

The national federation has teamed up with BSP for this event.

All interested players must report to The University of Fiji’s Saweni Campus in Lautoka by 08:30am next Saturday.

Entry fee is $ 10.00 for adults and $ 5.00 for Under-18.