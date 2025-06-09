Fiji athletes set for World Taekwondo Championships in China

From left: Nipesh Prakash, Coach Neelu Nand, Lolohea Naitasi. [Photo Credit: Supplied]

Fiji will be represented at the 2025 World Taekwondo Championships in Wuxi, China, by athletes Lolohea Naitasi and Nipesh Prakash, guided by veteran coach Neelu Nand.

The Fiji Taekwondo Association says the event marks an important milestone in terms of Fiji’s return to the global stage, reflecting the nation’s growing commitment to excellence and unity through sport.

Coach Nand, a pioneer of Taekwondo in Fiji with over 30 years of experience, says preparation has been intense.

Article continues after advertisement

“The most rewarding part of coaching is seeing athletes grow in confidence and character. Taekwondo isn’t just about medals, it’s about building strength and spirit that lasts a lifetime,” Nand said.

Naitasi, from Daku, Nakelo, began her Taekwondo journey in 2022 and credits her family and faith for her progress.

“When challenges arise, I go back to God for peace and strength. My parents’ support motivates me to never give up,” she said.

Prakash, originally from Labasa and now based in New Zealand, is pursuing a Master’s in Professional Accounting at Victoria University of Wellington while training at elite level.

“Every training session is a chance to grow stronger. I’m proud to carry the Fijian flag and represent my country with honour,” Prakash said.

The team left Fiji on October 21 and will join athletes from New Zealand and the Cook Islands for joint training in Wuxi, a collaboration Nand describes as a “valuable show of Pacific unity.”

FTA President Nand thanked supporters and reaffirmed the Association’s commitment to developing Taekwondo from grassroots to elite level.

Fijians are being encouraged to rally behind the national team as they compete from October 24 to 31, aiming to once again place Fiji on the world Taekwondo map.



Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.