FBC signs three-year broadcast deal for National Swimming Championships

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding with the Fiji Primary and Secondary Schools Swimming Association, marking a significant step forward for school-level swimming in the country.

As part of the agreement, the 2025 Fiji Primary and Secondary Schools National Swimming Championships will be broadcast live on FBC Sports and Pay-Per-View platform Viti Plus on the 30th and 31st of this month, from the Damodar Aquatic Centre in Laucala Bay.

More than 40 schools have already confirmed their participation, with interest continuing to grow across the country.

President Fiji Primary Secondary Schools Swimming Salaseini Sela, say the competition is not just about medals but also plays a crucial role in youth development and character building.

“This is one of the biggest championships for swimming where schools come and showcase their talents. It has developed a lot of children, especially our behavioural cases. It has helped their behaviour, it has given them a lot of confidence, and many have achieved academically through swimming.”

The competition is also aiming to broaden its reach by including schools that do not traditionally offer swimming in their curriculum, making the sport more accessible and inclusive.

Sela says the association is focused on grassroots participation and using swimming as a life skill as much as a competitive pursuit.

The national championship will serve as both a developmental platform and a talent pipeline, potentially propelling young swimmers onto the international stage.

