Cricket to enhance Pacific Islands bond: Cohen

ICC East-Asia Pacific Representative, Toby Cohen

The Australian Defence Force, International Cricket Council and Cricket Fiji are having a four days sports development program before their T20 International tournament starts at Albert Park in Suva on Saturday.

ICC East-Asia Pacific Representative, Toby Cohen says this is an incredible opportunity for participants to go through first aid training and ICC Level 1 coaching course.

He says the idea is to deepen personal connections across the pacific.

“One of their objective is to increase engagement within the Pacific and the objective is here to show that there are strong cultural connections between Fiji, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Vanuatu, New Zealand, Cook Islands, New Caledonia opportunities for learning and education which is only possible through cricket on this occasion which wouldn’t have been possible without having a cricket tournament for both the Men’s and Women’s International teams.”

Cohen adds more players are expected to arrive tomorrow evening for the opening ceremony on Friday.

The international T20 tournament is scheduled for eight days ending next Saturday.