Continuous development pays off for Tabia College

source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook

The three-year wait is finally over for Tabia Sanatan College, after being crowned the new Extra Fiji Secondary Schools Football Championship under-19 champion.

The team edged out favorites Vunimono High School with a thrilling 1-0 win in extra time at Govind Park, Ba last Saturday.

The victory is the culmination of a determined three-year campaign.

In 2023, Tabia was eliminated in the pool stages, followed by a quarterfinal exit in 2024.

Tabia College coach Salesh Narayan says the win is the result of a continuous development process.

He says that while many players from 2023 squad were still on the team, they had to constantly adapt and bring in new talent as senior players graduated.

Narayan adds that the team faced challenges, including a lack of proper training facilities.

However, with the backing of the school management, sponsors, and supporters, they were able to overcome these hurdles and make their IDC journey a successful one.

In other divisions, Labasa College secured the Under-17 title with a 5-4 win over Tilak High School in a tense penalty shootout, while in the girls’ division, Tavua College defeated Vunimoli Islamia College 3-0 in the final at 4R Stadium.

