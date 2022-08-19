RKS moves to second place, QVS maintains lead

Defending Coca-Cola Games boys champions Ratu Kadavulevu School has moved up to second place on the medal tally as Day 2 of competition continues.
Queen Victoria School still maintains its lead with 3 gold and 1 silver, closely behind is RKS with 2 gold and 1 bronze.
Saint Vincent College is in third place with 2 gold.
In the girls division, Holy Cross tops the table with 2 gold and 2 silver.
In second place is Jasper Williams High School 2 gold and 1 silver, while in third place is Saint Joseph Secondary School with 2 gold and 1 bronze.
Coca Cola Games Medal Tally
|School
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|BOYS Division
|QVS
|3
|1
|0
|4
|MBHS
|1
|1
|1
|3
|RKS
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Korovuto College
|1
|0
|0
|1
|DAV
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Girls Division
|Naitasiri Secondary
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Jasper Williams
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Saint Joseph
|1
|1
|2
