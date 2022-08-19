RKS moves to second place, QVS maintains lead

Defending Coca-Cola Games boys champions Ratu Kadavulevu School has moved up to second place on the medal tally as Day 2 of competition continues.

Queen Victoria School still maintains its lead with 3 gold and 1 silver, closely behind is RKS with 2 gold and 1 bronze.

Saint Vincent College is in third place with 2 gold.

In the girls division, Holy Cross tops the table with 2 gold and 2 silver.

In second place is Jasper Williams High School 2 gold and 1 silver, while in third place is Saint Joseph Secondary School with 2 gold and 1 bronze.

Coca Cola Games Medal Tally