Jasper hopes for an improved outing

Jasper Williams High School knows climbing their way back to the top is easier said than done, but up they’re up for the challenge.

The Lautoka based school last won the Games in 2016, before they were dethroned by current champions Adi Cakobau School in 2017.

Head Coach Watisoni Delana says the girls from Delainamoli are keeping their heads down as they slowly try to restore lost glory.

“Our aim this year is to come compete and improve in our standings for the last Coca-Cola Games that was in 2019. We came forth in the girls division with four gold medals. But this the main focus is to come and improve.”

He adds the athletes are aware of what’s at stake and they can’t afford to let their guard down.

Jasper has won the girls title four times, and are gunning for its fifth.