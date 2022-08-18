4am waking up helps get gold

Waking up in the early hours of the morning for the past few months has paid dividends for Iowane Qalovi of Marist Brothers High School.

This as he won gold in the senior boy’s shotput at the Coca-Cola Games.

He says all the input needed pre-games culminated today with a throw of 13.26 metres.

“It was a tough one waking up early in the morning at 4, sacrificing my morning time just to throw the shot. I knew I was going to get the gold from the very beginning.”

It was a double delight for Marist as May Nalani won silver with a throw of 13.0m.

Ratu Kadavulevu School athlete Jonathan Colamata with a throw of 12.86 settled for bronze.

