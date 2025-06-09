China 2 stun NZ, march into semis

[Source: File]

Former New Zealand men’s 7s rep Rocky Khan has praised the resilience and growth of his China Women’s Sevens development side after a surprise pool-stage victory over the New Zealand Women’s 7s development team secured them a place in the semifinals of the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s tournament.

The win marks a significant milestone for China 2, who are using the tournament as a key development opportunity while gaining valuable exposure to high-intensity sevens rugby in Fiji.

Khan said the experience of competing in Fiji has been just as important as the result itself, with the players embracing both the rugby challenge and the local culture.

“I’m just really proud of the girls. China 2 is our development team, so the whole experience is invaluable for us, just to come here and play rugby in Fiji. To experience the Fijian culture and the rugby culture here as well, everything is a learning experience for us, and this win is just a bonus.”

Khan acknowledged the physical demands of the tournament, particularly the heat and pressure, but believes the team has shown strong composure to reach the last four.

“We’re in the semi-final now, so that’s a massive win in itself. We’ll focus on recovery, make sure the girls get a good sleep, and hopefully we can come back and put in a good performance tomorrow.

The Coral Coast 7s continues at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

