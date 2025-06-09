Wows Kids Fiji thankful to boxing community for support

In an effort to raise awareness for children battling cancer, Zeg Kings Boxing Promotion today formalized a partnership through a memorandum of understanding signed between Wows Kids Fiji and Zeg Investment.

This marks another collaboration between Wows Kids Fiji and Zeg Investment, one of Kings Boxing’s key sponsors, as the two organizations have previously worked together on similar initiatives.

Wows Kids Fiji Manager of Operations, Mere Williams, said the organization is pleased to be part of the partnership and looks forward to sharing its mission through boxing, a sport that continues to grow in popularity across Fiji.

She acknowledged the support of Kings Boxing and Zeg Investment in joining the fight against childhood cancer and expressed optimism about the opportunities ahead.

“This is another area that supports our efforts in terms of raising awareness about childhood cancer. It’s a different community that will come in, the boxing community.”

The Kings Boxing “This is Boxing” Promotion will be held next weekend at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, bringing together sports and social impact in support of a meaningful cause.

