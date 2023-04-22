Weigh in, the fight is on

[Source: MMA Junkie- USA Today]

The fight to be the future face of boxing begins tomorrow, when five-time, three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis takes on hard-hitting sensation “King” Ryan Garcia in a highly anticipated 12-round bout.

It was a heated affair during the weigh-in today where Garcia weighed in at 135.1 pounds while Davis tipped the scale at 135.5 pounds.

The Davis-Garcia fight will air LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel at 12pm tomorrow.