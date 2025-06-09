‘The Punisher’ ready to go the distance for title

Kolinio Luvelolo (left), Bryan Roberts.

Bryan “The Punisher” Roberts is banking on his 10-round pedigree when he steps into the ring against Kolinio Luvelolo for the MASA South Pacific light-heavyweight title in tomorrow night’s Bluewater Boxing Promotions that will be held in Nadi.

A seasoned campaigner over the distance, Roberts has already gone the full 10 rounds four times in his career and believes his stamina and experience will be too much for Luvelolo if the bout drags on.

Fighting a little heavier than usual in what will be his first overseas contest, Roberts says he has prepared carefully to ensure he is hydrated and comfortable at the new weight.

“I’m not here to muck around — much respect for my opponent, but when it’s on I’m coming for the win.”

Known for his relentless style and late-round toughness, he is confident that the longer the fight goes, the more it will tilt in his favour.

The FMF Bluewater Boxing Promotions will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi tonight.

The event will be streamed live on Viti Plus.

