Ratumaikoro expects intense showdown

Boxer Paulo Ratumaikoro

Boxer Paulo Ratumaikoro is facing the challenge of balancing his work life and boxing career.

Ratumaikoro says his current job makes it difficult to focus on his daily training.

Despite this setback, he is trying his best to overcome the obstacle.

“Mostly not so good. Plenty of occasions are coming, but I’m fighting myself, trying to give my time to training. Especially coming back from work.”

He is aware that his opponent, Simeli Vatunisolo, is prepared for this weekend’s bout.

The 32-year-old isn’t underestimating Vatunisolo, as he expects a thrilling and intense showdown.

He hopes this much-awaited bout will provide him with a better idea of his standing in his boxing career.

“To build myself up, to show the people that I’m a good boxer, I can go join overseas and fight for title.”

Ratumaikoro will face Vatunisolo in the Tuwai Boxing Promotions at Prince Charles Park in Nadi this Saturday.