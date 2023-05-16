'Prince of Fiji' looks to World titles

Nathan 'Prince of Fiji' Singh

Lightweight boxer Nathan ‘Prince of Fiji’ Singh, who was previously unable to compete due to a lack of interest from overseas boxers, has stated that he is not interested in competing for the local belt.

Tuwai Boxing Promotion attempted to secure a worthy overseas opponent, but ‘The Prince of Fiji’ was turned down due to other commitments.

It was the high demand from local boxers that turned him off diverting his interest towards the World titles he dreams to achieve.

Singh says in his personal preference, the world titles are for him.

“I never got an opportunity to fight for a local title but i’m not really interested in the local belts because there are fights who have four, five or six belts but according to the numbers and ratings they are still below me. So for me I’m not really interested in the local belt, I don’t think it has any value. What I’m looking for is the world stage and world titles.”

The ‘Prince of Fiji’ will be facing Masing ‘Slicky’ Warawara from Vanuatu in the 57kg eight by three round bout on the 10th of June.

Singh was previously in the national team four years in a row from 2016 to 2019.