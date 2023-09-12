Pacific Games vital for Boxing Fiji

Cam Todd

Boxing Fiji will take seven boxers to the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands later this year.

The federation is allocated seven spots which means they can only take that many boxers to the Pacific Games.

The seven boxers do not include any in the female category.

National coach Cam Todd says only the best will represent the country in the sport.

“I’m looking at a mixture of some boxers that will be in the Olympic weights because the Pacific Games is also the qualifier for the Olympic Games next year. I will also look for some other boxers in the normal Pacific Games weights because I think it’s important that boxing gets some medal for Fiji.”

Todd adds this is a very important event for all the Pacific boxers as they aim to seal their place at the big stage.

The Pacific Games is set to begin on November 19th until December 2nd.