More than 100 boxers expected to compete

Fiji Boxing national coach Cam Todd is expecting more than 100 boxers at the Western Extravaganza in Ba this weekend.

As most boxing competitions have been held in Suva over the past few months, Todd says having the sport in Ba will surely boost the interest youths in the soccer-crazy town.

The tournament, organized by the Fiji Sports Commission, will feature new boxers on day one while day two will feature more experienced boxers.

Todd says the main reason for having such tournaments in rural areas is to boost the reel in more boxers, especially females.

“We’re trying to get boxing around the island and not just in Suva, so we’re just trying to build the west a little bit more. I ran a coaching course there at the start of the year and we had a tournament in Ba in June and it went well so we’re doing another one. That’s the other reason we’re doing one in Navua next month as well, just to get it out of Suva and get it out into the community so we can get more interest.”

Todd adds a similar tournament will be held in Navua next month as part of their domestic competition schedule.

The Western Extravaganza will start on Friday.