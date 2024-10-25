Haider adamant of a win

Boxer, Ubyad Haider

Local professional boxer Ubyad Haider will be heading into one of his toughest fights when he faces Runqi Zhao of China for the IBO Oceania-Orient Featherweight title tomorrow night.

Haider’s clash against the visitor is one of the three international title fights at the South Pacific Boxing Promotions that will be held in Nadi.

Haider says he hasn’t been nervous about a bout in a while, but he’s expecting a tough bout against Zhao.

“The best version of me, you will see the best version of me. I’ve never been this nervous for a fight in a long time, the last time I was this nervous I pulled off the best performance of my career, and that was against Masin Wararara. And you know I feel that nervousness and those butterflies right now.”

Looking back on his preparations over the past few weeks, Haider believes he has what it takes to come out victorious.

The event will be held at Prince Charles Park and starts at 3pm.