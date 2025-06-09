Buksh committed to quality boxing

Stratum Zeg Kings Boxing promoter Nahroon Buksh [left]

Stratum Zeg Kings Boxing promoter Nahroon Buksh is promising fans an unforgettable experience at the upcoming “This Is Boxing” event, and adds it will be one they won’t want to miss.

With boxing steadily growing in popularity across Fiji, with events now being held every few months, Buksh says he remains dedicated to providing young fighters with the platform to prove themselves and compete at the highest level locally.

He adds that one of the promotion’s key goals is to create opportunities for boxers to earn, gain exposure, and make their mark both on the local and global stage, while also bringing top-quality entertainment to fans around the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“First of all, kings Boxing Promotion is always giving the public the best line-up in terms of having good match making. We have 13 professional fights with a very good line up and fights to come I would say.”

The stacked fight card will feature several championship bouts, including contests for the WBA Oceania Interim Title, WBA Oceania Title, NZPBC Welterweight Title, and the Super Middleweight BCF Title, promising non-stop action and high-stakes matchups from start to finish.

The event is set to take place at the Vodafone Arena in Suva next saturday, with live coverage available on https://www.viti.plus/ for $99 FJD.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.