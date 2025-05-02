Baby Pearls undergo high-performance training

[Source: Netball Fiji / Facebook]

Six Baby Pearls players are currently in Brisbane for a two-week high-performance training program.

During their time in Australia, the players have had the opportunity to train with USC Thunder and compete against the Sunshine Coast Ruby Team.

The program also included a specialized session with coach Nalatu, focus-ing on game scenarios.

Recently, the Baby Pearls attended a training session with the Sunshine Coast Lightning Reserve team and watched the Reserves play against the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

The players also attended the dress presentation and met some of the sport’s legends.

