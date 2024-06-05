Inoke and Tewa in the race for next sprint king

Former blue ribbon winner Waisale Inoke will (left), Team Fiji sprinter Waisake Tewa

Former blue ribbon winner Waisale Inoke will be running alongside Team Fiji sprinter Waisake Tewa in the senior men’s 100m semi-final this afternoon at the Oceania Athletics Championships at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

This race will determine who the next Oceania Sprint King will be.

Both athletes made the cut to the semi-finals of the 100m race by qualifying based on their times rather than their placements during the heats yesterday afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, in the senior women’s category Brealyn Yee and Kesaia Boletakanakadavu will represent the country.

Yee managed to qualify by placement after yesterday’s heats, while Boletakanakadavu qualified by time.

The senior women’s semi-final race will be at 3.25pm, while the men’s will be at 3.45pm.