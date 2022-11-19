Alcohol banned from FIFA World Cup stadiums

[Source: Facebook]

Alcohol will not be sold to fans at the FIFA World Cup’s eight stadiums in Qatar.

This after FIFA changed its policy two days before the start of the tournament.

Alcohol was set to be served in selected areas within stadiums, despite its sale being strictly controlled in the Muslim country.

Those in corporate areas of stadiums at the tournament will still be able to purchase alcohol.

The World Cup starts on Monday when Qatar play Ecuador.

