West court treated as second class judicial: Acting CJ

Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo [middle] during the opening of the Tagimocia Court House in Lautoka

Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo has today shed light on what he perceives as the longstanding issue of the Western High Court being treated as a second-class judicial entity.

Speaking at the opening of the Tagimocia Court House in Lautoka, Justice Temo expresses his concerns and called for a fair and just treatment of the Western division.

With 29 years of experience in the judicial system, he emphasizes the significance of the West, being the cornerstone of Fiji’s economic landscape.

Tagimocia Court House in Lautoka

According to the Acting Chief Justice, the Western division serves as the base for a substantial portion of Fiji’s economic prosperity.

Justice Temo highlights the importance of equitable treatment to ensure the Western High Court receives the resources and attention it deserves.

“All the money sent to Suva, when Suva in itself doesn’t do the kind of work. Suva, the Eastern division, doesn’t provide 50% of the finances that fund this country. It comes from the West.”

Acknowledging the efforts of the judicial department in Lautoka, Justice Temo took a moment to express his gratitude.

He commends the employees for their dedication and hard work, emphasizing the importance of their role in upholding the principles of justice.



Tagimocia Court House in Lautoka

With a specific focus on high court civil cases, Tagimocia Court House will host two dedicated high court judges.