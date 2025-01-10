Waqabaca urges staff to foster growth and development

New Fiji Development Bank Chief Executive Filimoni Waqabaca [Source: FDB/ Facebook]

New Fiji Development Bank Chief Executive Filimoni Waqabaca has told his staff that he wants FDB to be the preferred financial institution in the country.

Staff earlier this week welcomed the former Permanent Secretary and Ambassador, who emphasized the Bank’s role in national development.

He says that FDB can be the key institution in bringing about the development that the country needs.

He told staff that they can support the dreams of those that want to start a business and those that want to have a better life.

He then urged them to be facilitative and be the catalyst for growth and development in the country.

FDB Board Chair, Damend Gounder, highlighted the Bank’s significance, stating that the FDB holds a distinguished position in Fiji’s financial landscape.

He stressed that over the years, FDB has built a legacy of trust, reliability, and impact.

Gounder also extended his gratitude to the acting CEO, Titilia Vakaoca Kamil, and the executive team for their leadership over the past six months while the search for a new CEO was underway.