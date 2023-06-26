Villagers gain access to safe drinking water

[Source: Supplied]

Over 300 villagers residing in Mudu, a village on Koro Island, now have the privilege of clean, safe, and high-quality drinking water.

The long-awaited achievement comes as the Mudu Village Ecological Purification System (EPS) water project reached its completion and was officially inaugurated by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka.

For years, the villagers of Mudu had been reliant on unfiltered river water for their daily consumption, posing serious health risks.

Headman Iliesa Butuivalu highlighted the challenges faced by the community, particularly during rainfall when the village water source would become contaminated, rendering the water flowing through their taps unsuitable for drinking.

Previously, he says residents were consistently advised to boil all drinking water due to reported cases of diarrhoea caused by the poor quality of the water supply.

With an approximate cost of $45,000, the project aims to naturally purify the village’s previous water supply system, ensuring the delivery of safe and clean drinking water to the Mudu community.



Minister Ditoka, during the project’s commissioning, reaffirmed that access to water is a fundamental human right and highlighted the alignment of the Mudu EPS Water Project with the government’s commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goals.



