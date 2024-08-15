USP Fiji-based staff to decide soon

USP staff

The University of the South Pacific staff wanting to go on strike will soon discuss the next course of action.

With the USP graduation scheduled for the first week of September, the General Secretary of the Association of University of the South Pacific Staff, Rosalia Fatiaki says that members will be meeting soon.

Fatiaki says she does not make the decisions alone as it is done collectively by the AUSPS members.

General Secretary of the Association of University of the South Pacific Staff, Rosalia Fatiaki

She says their mandate for strike action is valid for six months and after yesterday’s secret ballot, the AUSPS believes that they have an unofficial outcome of 96 percent.

The GS stresses this proposed strike action is their democratic right.

Fatiaki acknowledges that they fought for good governance for Vice Chancellor Pal Ahluwalia when he was unfairly removed from Fiji, and they expect the VC to display good governance at the highest level.

Meanwhile, USP has acknowledged the recent action taken by the association, stating that management remains committed to constructive and good-faith dialogue in addressing legitimate staff issues.