Undeclared firearms found on yacht at Savusavu port

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has intercepted a foreign-flagged yacht upon its arrival at Savusavu Port this week, uncovering undeclared firearms and ammunition.

During the yacht clearance process, several red flags were identified, prompting FRCS maritime officers to conduct a targeted inspection of the vessel.

The search resulted in the seizure of two semi-automatic pistols, 30 CO₂ cartridges, and 1,138 pellets, all of which were not declared by the yacht’s skipper.

Under Fiji’s Arms and Ammunition Act, the possession of firearms and ammunition is strictly regulated.

The FRCS, in a statement, says permits and licenses are mandatory, and all transit vessels are required to declare such items in advance.

It says the matter has been referred to the Fiji Police Force for further investigation.

The FRCS is reminding all travelers, including yacht owners and crew, to ensure they provide accurate and complete declarations when submitting advance arrival information.

Chief Executive Udit Singh warns that non-compliance will result in enforcement action under the law.

Singh emphasizes that they take all border security threats seriously.

He stresses that this interception is a clear reminder that undeclared or prohibited items will not be tolerated at our borders.

