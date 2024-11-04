UK expert aids Fiji Police in new curriculum

Acting Commissioner Juki Fong Chew (left), Expert adviser Alan Edwards [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is enhancing its transnational crime capabilities through a partnership with the UK College of Policing.

Expert adviser Alan Edwards, a veteran in organized crime and intelligence, visited Acting Commissioner Juki Fong Chew in Suva to support the development of a new curriculum at the Fiji Police Academy’s School of Intelligence and Investigations.

Edwards will work with local police for three months to strengthen training in counter-narcotics, human trafficking, and other key areas.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting Commissioner Chew welcomed the collaboration, stating that Fiji’s police force has benefited from British support, including leadership training at the UK College of Policing, where Superintendent Farasiko Matawalu is currently studying.

He says this initiative underscores Fiji’s commitment to combating organized crime through international expertise and training.