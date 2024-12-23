Two of three murder accused refused bail

Two of the three men charged with the alleged murder of a man earlier this month were denied bail by the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Semi Naisevunivai and Viliame Vulawalu are charged with a count each of murder.

The two appeared before Magistrate Jeremaia Savou this afternoon where they had requested for bail.

The duo is charged in relation to the alleged murder of Afroz Khan who was allegedly kidnapped late last month.

The family of the late victim had claimed that the kidnapers were demanding a ransom for his safe return.

The family had offered a reward for $10,000 for anyone with information and it is alleged that the third accused in this matter had reached out to the family and claimed to have information about the missing man, resulting in the accused being apprehended by police.

Magistrate Savou stated that the two had admitted to the offence in their caution interview, resulting in their bail application being denied.

The prosecution also argued that they have a strong case.

The duo had sought bail on the grounds that they were the sole bread winners in their families and they wanted to spend Christmas with their family members.

The magistrate said that the bail application was not rebutted as public interest was taken into consideration.

The matter will called again on the 6th of January, 2025, for the extension of the remand warrant for the duo as the High Court is on vacation for a month.

Meanwhile the third accused did not attend the matter this afternoon as he was in remand awaiting DNA test results in relation to a separate case before the court.