Two men to appear in court for identity theft

Two men from Cunningham will appear at the Suva Magistrates Court today, charged with alleged involvement in a case of identity theft linked to the Commissioner of Police.

The duo is alleged to be associated with the first accused, charged last week for a similar offence of identity theft, using the Commissioner’s name and photo to solicit money from people.

Following consultations with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Police have jointly charged them with one count of Identity Theft.

Police say they are also investigating other similar cases of alleged identity theft.

