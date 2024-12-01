Two in custody for alleged drug possession

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Two men were arrested this morning for possession of illicit drugs.

A joint raid by the Fiji Police and the Fiji Detector Dog Unit was conducted in Wailea, Vatuwaqa, where the suspects were found with 10 dried loose branches believed to be marijuana.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says that the raid was carried out around 2:00 a.m.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Driu adds that, with the assistance of the Force’s K9 capabilities, the team was able to locate the drugs with ease.

He says the Police will continue to conduct drug raids, perform checks at checkpoints, and monitor individuals loitering during odd hours of the night.

The two suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.