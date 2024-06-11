Tubuna highlights importance of digital archiving

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Taking note of our history will enable us to make more informed decisions, foster transparency, and preserve our cultural heritage.

This has been highlighted by Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, while marking International Archives Day in Suva.

Tubuna says, aligned with the futuristic view of data collection and preservation, the National Archives has also established the Digital Continuity Unit.

He adds that ‘Digital Archiving’ is the way forward as it assists in the digital preservation of Fiji’s documentary heritage.



Tubuna says the archival sector is not only adapting to digitization but also addressing the challenges and opportunities brought about by artificial intelligence, machine learning, block chain, and other advanced technologies.



He adds that the purpose of International Archives Day is to raise awareness of the value of records and archives and to emphasize that these materials serve as the foundation for people’s identities and rights.



The theme for this year’s International Archives Day is ‘𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 – 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝’.