Training on cost-benefit analysis of agriculture projects

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Over 20 officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management participated in a comprehensive two-day training program focused on the intricacies of cost-benefit analysis for agriculture projects.

Assistant Minister, Tomasi Tunabuna emphasized the paramount importance of bolstering the technical skills and capacities of the Ministry’s personnel.

The Program Manager of the European Union Delegation, Alejandro Matos Lopez, highlighted the ongoing support provided by the European Union to Fiji’s agriculture sector, encompassing both budgetary support and technical assistance.

Article continues after advertisement

The training, set to span a comprehensive four-week period, aims to provide participants with a deep understanding of cost-benefit analysis.

The core objective of this program is to enhance the expertise of the participants in analyzing and assessing the potential benefits against the costs of agricultural projects.