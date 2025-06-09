Tragedy strikes in Nakasi house fire

[File Photo]

A son’s brave attempt to save his father from a house fire in Nakasi ended in heartbreak on Friday. Both lost their lives in the blaze.

The home on Kalia Court in Nakasi was fully destroyed around 8:45 pm on Friday night. Family and neighbors are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

Neighbors, speaking on condition of anonymity, said firefighters and residents nearby rushed to the scene.

They watched as the young man forced his way into the burning house to reach his father.

Other family members escaped safely but the father and son did not survive.

The community remains in shock. Police investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

