TLTB targets rent defaulters

[File Photo]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has obtained court orders to disconnect water and electricity for 35 tenants who have not paid their rent.

This is part of a broader crackdown on defaulters to ensure landowners receive what they are owed.

CEO Solomone Nata states that 248 cases are already in court, with another 163 in the process of having writs of summons filed.

Article continues after advertisement

Eight tenants have been ordered to vacate their properties.

TLTB is stepping up enforcement, working with tenants on structured payment plans but warning that further action will follow for those who refuse to comply.

The Board is also reviewing re-entry options for tenants who have abandoned leased land or avoided its officers.

Nata adds that this is the final chance for tenants to settle their debts.

Landowners must be fairly compensated and TLTB will take all necessary steps to make sure rent is paid.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.