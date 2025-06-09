TLTB halves national rental arrears, recovers $15m

The iTaukei Land Trust Board successfully reduced its national rental arrears from $31.6 million as of January 1st to $16 million by the end of October.

This is a significant reduction of $15 million, representing a 48 percent decrease in 10 months.

Chief Executive Solomone Nata says the achievement reflects TLTB’s firm commitment to its legal obligation of collecting rent and ensuring that landowners receive what is rightfully theirs.

Nata says the achievement was made by employing an aggressive arrears recovery strategy that involves obtaining court orders for the disconnection of utilities and vacant possession of leased land across the country.

Despite this progress, TLTB continues to urge tenants with long-outstanding arrears – some dating back 10 to 20 years – to settle their dues without delay.

These arrears cover all lease types and affect every region: Northern, North-Western, South-Western, and Central Eastern.

Nata adds they also need to address arrears aged one to five years, as failure to act now will lead to accumulation and make settlement increasingly difficult.

This category was at $31.6 million and comprised 29,489 leases, but has been reduced to $16 million, with the current count being 13,911.

Currently, Nata says they are addressing arrears aged 1 to 5 years through a multi-pronged approach that includes initiating legal proceedings, conducting house-to-house visits, and engaging in on-the-ground negotiations while serving arrears and lease statements.

He says they will assist tenants through structured payment plans and encourages affected individuals or businesses to engage directly with TLTB offices.

