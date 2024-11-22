News

Tikoduadua awaits PM's decision on stepping down

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

November 22, 2024 10:36 am

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua (left) and PM Sitiveni Rabuka (left)

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua has clarified that he continues to serve in his ministerial role while awaiting Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s decision regarding his offer to step down amid the ongoing investigation into the unauthorized issuance of passport linked to the Grace Road Group.

While responding to questions by FBC News, Tikoduadua stressed that someone within the Immigration Department allegedly granted a passport to a child, a foreign national, without his specific authority.

He says, therefore, it is important to grant the Police investigation freedom of movement in his office to determine the truth without perceptions of interference.

Article continues after advertisement

Tikoduadua says it is therefore proper for him as sole authority vested in law to issue citizenship in Fiji, to offer foreign nationals, to offer to step aside and allow the successful completion of the investigation without delay.

The Minister also confirms that he has not resigned.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirms receiving the email from Tikoduadua and says he will not make any decision before speaking to him.

Immigration Director silent on passport probe

Tikoduadua awaits PM's decision on stepping down

PS warns Kava use may be gateway to illicit drugs

More drug raids conducted

Investigation underway into resort guest's death

Newly commissioned TF officers reminded of their roles

Flooding affects Wainiyavu farmers

Concerns raised over underreported medical mistakes

Police oppose raising criminal responsibility age

FHEC warns of fake learning centers

Ministry introduces digital tools to streamline NCD care

Jussie Smollett’s conviction overturned

Ireland duo to debut against Flying Fijians

Wicked's Ariana Grande Addresses Glinda's Sexuality

Israeli strikes kill 47 people in eastern Lebanon, official says

Women’s hockey set for Pacific Cup challenge

Attack on vehicles carrying Pakistani Shi'ites kills 42

Lawyers may face hearing in case

Russia hits Ukraine with missile

War crime warrants issued

Byrne names strong side for Ireland clash

Fiji men's netball ready for Singapore tournament

Yalovata 7s drives community development

26 teams for final Sports Council 7s leg

Emily's list empowers women leaders

FEYE results out today

Australia edge out US to reach Davis Cup semi-finals

LTA to crackdown on violations with festive season enforcement

Council condemns rental discrimination

Tikoduadua offers to step down pending Grace Rd passport probe

Alarming increase in child offenders

Health systems at risk without global support, warns Minister

Shift in travelers experiences emerge

Cama names 3 newbies in Dubai 7s side

Court to rule on USP matter

Trade exhibition to allow for economic cooperation

7s tournament to raise funds for school

New website to boost RPFLs reach

NZFFI Auckland All-Stars set to defend Pacific Cup

Call for Google to sell Chrome to end search monopoly

Koster excited for men's netball tournament in Singapore

Every town has HIV: Dr Devi

Man held over alleged security issue at $2b meth stronghold

Chinese Exhibition begins, Ambassador says biggest trade show in Pacific

Surge in interest for Darts

Rugby a way out for Nakacia

Rural Development Framework consultations begins

Unsentenced persons in prisons increases due to court backlog

Selena Gomez safest relationship yet

Usamate calls for probe into Grace Road

Belarusian leader Lukashenko pardons 32 people jailed for 'extremism'

Spain's deputy PM Ribera deflects blame over floods to climate change

Kylie Jenner trolls Kendall hilariously

Western Division becomes drug hotspot for youth

Alarming rise in child abuse cases

Flying Fijians map way past Ireland

Taylor Swift's stylish NYC night

Fiji open to investment despite Grace Road's setback

Bula Bay in for Coral Coast 7s

Call for women, youth in politics

Adventure tourism key for Fiji

Trump picks Matthew Whitaker as nominee for NATO ambassador

Qoma villagers urged to register for assistance

US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on Gaza ceasefire

Bose, a Yalovata 7s product: Volau

Waiter becomes Hollywood star

Fiji’s most-capped hockey rep gears up for Pacific Cup

Drug offenses in Fiji spike

Sugar farmers left out of climate finance

National darts sides to be named in January

Five great ARIA-nominated releases to catch up on

Kerevi to miss Scotland and Ireland Tests

Welby to end official duties as Archbishop of Canterbury by Jan. 6

Wilkshire to be chief guest at Fiji FA awards

Congo opposition calls for protests against plans

Moana 2 hits Cinemas soon

Legal challenges force Grace Road to pause projects

Three to front court following drug raid

Conference to tackle emerging trends gets underway

New cyclone-resilient schools re-open

Scientists announce progress toward ambitious atlas of human cells

Yalovata Lomaiviti 7s starts in Levuka

Serbian opposition politicians join protests after train station disaster

Drug crisis reaches new heights: Volatabu

Turagacoke continues fine form

Fiji Men's Hockey sharpens skills for Pacific Cup

SCC admits faulty CCTV cameras

Daily Mirror publisher faces 101 phone-hacking lawsuits in UK

First Mini Games trials for Weightlifting Fiji

Minister pushes for urgent investigation in Haider’s case

Fiji’s commitment to climate advocacy praised

Richomme sails solo more than 550 nautical miles in 24 hours

BAF tackles key challenges for MSMEs

Romania awarded 3-0 win over Kosovo after walk-off

Tabuya calls for united action on gender equality

South Africa expect desperate Wales to put up a fight in Cardiff

Families of fallen firefighters get financial assistance

Germany overpower Canada to set up Davis Cup semi with Netherlands

New deal to look at housing solutions

Students impacted by accident given necessary support

Trump, Musk watch SpaceX launch Starship, booster misses landing

Cervical and breast cancer rank highest in Fiji

Airport undergoing security review

Keke Palmer gets Hollywood boost

Qoma villagers will not move despite climate impact

Three arrested following drug raids

Fijiana sets sights on top 8 in Dubai

Burnt, tortured prison guard left 'spiralling' in pain

Diwan Chand laid to rest

Vanua Levu to be Fiji’s next economic frontier

Busy year for PSC claims Chair

Sanday is new FRU Chairperson

Findings into tourist's death 'shocking and unacceptable', says Nand

Kristin Cavallari on friendship split

Self-reflection for Fiji men’s netball

Tourists warned as Aussie teens fight for life in Laos

Labasa to face USA All-Stars in Pacific Cup opener

Gerson stunner earns Brazil draw

GGGI and Tuvalu Sign Historic MOU to Boost Green Growth and Climate Resilience

Network outage being investigated

Future generations will judge our climate actions: Prasad

Martinez strike secures Argentina win

Stray dogs becoming an issue in the Sugar City

Tennis great retires

Australia World Cup hopes dwindle

Khloe Kardashian's piercing fear

Texas meets the South Pacific at exclusive GPH event

Diane Keaton's new Christmas album

Wallabies may play Fiji, Samoa or Tonga next year

French farmers continue protests as union threatens food supply

Changes in ethical foundation contributes to child abuse

Sanitation failure fuels parasitic infections

Fiji Airways launches direct Nadi-Cairns flights

Hutchins’ mom criticizes Baldwin

Two home games for Fijian Drua women next season

Worries mount over discovery of needles and syringes

EU nations team up to develop air defence, other weapons

Fiji to take advantage of exhibition

Potential for beekeeping in tourism industry

Johansen balances career and sport for Pacific Cup debut

AR Rahman, Saira Banu divorce

Yusuf pushes for dedicated futsal development

Rapper Saafir dead at 54

Reputed head of crime family campaigns for seat in Irish parliament

Alleged drunk driver causes accident in Saqani

Fiji in Group A for MSG Prime Minister’s Cup

Workforce set to double at Beachcomber Island Resort

NDP empowers 128 recipients in key sectors

Families key to ending violence against women says Tabuya

Sudan's Burhan warns against signs of split in ex-ruling party

Fijiana 7s urged not to focus on past results

South Africa will focus G20 presidency on inclusive growth, food security

Amanda Kloots calls Alan "Mean"

Professional and amateurs for Ba Golf Open

Jailing of 45 Hong Kong democrats in national security trial

Lula urges G20 leaders to move faster on net zero climate targets

Qalo eyes debut with Fijiana Sevens

GCC Chair discusses sacred traditions

Tabuya commends GCC for addressing violence against women

Tourney to help instill moral values among students

Busy week for young lifters

Fiji-China trade over $1 billion

Carriers urged to apply for LC PSV permits

SRU scores land approval for expansion

Nadi residents praise decision to revert road

Murley and Curry replace Daly, Ewels in England squad for Japan clash

Iraq to hold first nationwide census since 1987

Sustainable tourism framework to boost local economy

Nadal to play singles for Spain at Davis Cup in final competition

PSC leaders meet to chart way forward

Brotherly love as Springboks select siblings as half-back pairing

Tabuya tables progress towards gender equality at Bangkok meet

Slovakia stun Britain to reach Billie Jean King Cup final

Khan plans to extend nursery

Political instability sends Vanuatu off to polls again

Michelle Yeoh regrets childlessness

Statistics are not just numbers but stories and pain

Je Ne Regrette Rien composer dies aged 95

GCC will not be independent anytime soon says Chair

New faces expected for Fijiana sevens

US Senate panel to hold hearing on suspected Chinese hacking incidents

Pool draws out for Oceania 7s Championship

Labasa, Fiji’s ‘next economic frontier’, says Kamikamica

Major high-rise projects planned for Suva

Tourism Fiji lauds $10m renovation at Beachcomber Resort

Fiji Bula Boys face a daunting challenge

Vodafone Fiji restores data and M-PAiSA service

Fiji U15 Basketball finishes 7th at FIBA Oceania Cup

Italy reaches BJK Cup Final

Saukuru rallies support for national rugby sides

Quincy Jones, Bond Producers honored

Overloaded wastewater systems threaten urban health

UK PM Starmer restarts trade talks with India

Lautoka Bus Stand to get facelift

Minister urges rich nations to support green transition

Authorities move to deport porn stars from Fiji

New restaurant creates employment opportunities

US Senate to consider measures blocking some arms sales to Israel

Bachelor nation matchmaker : Joan Vassos

Fiji hosts key customs training program