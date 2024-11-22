Tikoduadua awaits PM's decision on stepping down

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua (left) and PM Sitiveni Rabuka (left)

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua has clarified that he continues to serve in his ministerial role while awaiting Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s decision regarding his offer to step down amid the ongoing investigation into the unauthorized issuance of passport linked to the Grace Road Group.

While responding to questions by FBC News, Tikoduadua stressed that someone within the Immigration Department allegedly granted a passport to a child, a foreign national, without his specific authority.

He says, therefore, it is important to grant the Police investigation freedom of movement in his office to determine the truth without perceptions of interference.

Tikoduadua says it is therefore proper for him as sole authority vested in law to issue citizenship in Fiji, to offer foreign nationals, to offer to step aside and allow the successful completion of the investigation without delay.

The Minister also confirms that he has not resigned.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirms receiving the email from Tikoduadua and says he will not make any decision before speaking to him.