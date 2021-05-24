Three main outcomes expected from the MC12 meeting

Fiji will be focusing on three main areas during the WTO 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport, Faiyaz Koya, says the three outcomes expected to be delivered from the MC12 are an agreement on fisheries subsidies, an agreement on agriculture framework for future negotiations and WTO’s response to COVID-19.

Koya, who is also the ACP Chair, says they hope to secure a well-balanced and equitable Fisheries Subsidies Agreement which provides flexibility to Small Island Developing States.

He adds the agreement must address the development interests of SIDS in line with the special and differential treatment for developing countries.

The Chair says that Fiji’s position of ‘No deal is better than a bad deal’ remains.

Koya had a virtual meeting with the WTO Pacific Trade Ministers today in preparation for the MC12 that will be held in Geneva.