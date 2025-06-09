Those who buy stolen goods are the bigger criminals, says Magistrate

[file photo]

Suva Magistrate Yogesh Prasad has strongly condemned those who knowingly benefit from stolen goods, calling them “the bigger criminals in society” who should also be brought before the court.

He made the remarks while sentencing 23-year-old Tomasi Tuirabe, who stole a $4,000 mobile phone from a shop owner and sold it for just $100.

The phone has not been recovered.

Article continues after advertisement

Magistrate Prasad stated that if the buyer of the stolen phone is identified, they too should face jail time.

Tuirabe pleaded for forgiveness and requested to pay the amount in instalments, telling the court he earns $200 a week as a construction worker.

However, the Magistrate denied his release and ordered him to remain in remand.

He has been instructed to repay the full $4,000 or face a custodial sentence.

His sentencing is scheduled for October 20.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.