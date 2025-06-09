Termite outbreak declared in Ciriwai by BAF

A biosecurity emergency has been officially declared in Ciriwai, Sigatoka, after the detection of the highly destructive Asian Subterranean Termite in the area.

The declaration, made under the Biosecurity Act 2008, came into effect on October 1 and places strict controls on the movement of potentially infested materials.

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji confirmed the outbreak and has urged the public to fully cooperate with containment measures.

Article continues after advertisement

Failure to comply with the restrictions could result in serious legal consequences.

Authorities are warning residents not to move materials that could spread the termites.

These include timber, logs, and wooden furniture, soil and potted plants, books, clothing, and textiles, and planting materials such as cassava, coconut, mango, pine, and sugarcane.

The AST species is known for causing significant structural damage to buildings and major losses in agriculture if left unchecked.

BAF teams are on the ground conducting surveillance, inspections, and community awareness campaigns to prevent the spread of the invasive pest.

The agency is calling on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected termite activity, and residents are encouraged to report sightings by contacting BAF.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.