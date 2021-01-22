Wailotua families still in evacuation centres

48 families of Wailotua 1, Wainibuka in Tailevu are currently taking shelter in eight evacuation centres in the area.

Village Turaga ni Koro Isoa Natabaleka says the village was fully submerged in water as torrential rain brought by TC Ana continued to pour for the past two days.

Natabaleka says the situation they experienced was worse than Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016 in terms of flooding.

He says only a few people in the area took heed of the weather warnings and secured their properties and livestock on time while others lost their livestock to the flood.

Livestock, plantation and houses were severely affected by flood waters.

The Turaga ni Koro says they cannot move to their homes as the flood waters is taking time to recede.

Wailotua village in Wainibuka Tailevu is situated beside the Wainibuka River.