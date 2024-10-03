Tavua demonstrates remarkable revenue collection

The Tavua Town Council has demonstrated a remarkable collection of revenue after it collected 77 percent of rates with 11 percent being those in arrears last year.

According to the Council, with the 11 percent of arrears, the total amount of rates on arrears is only around $51,000 for the previous fiscal year.

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa says Tavua is a small town, but it is among the top-five councils that have an admirable collection of revenue.

“Tavua Town is one of the smallest towns in Fiji, with only 311 ratepayers and revenue of around $400,000 annually. Despite its size, Tavua Town Council has demonstrated remarkable efficiency in revenue collection.”

Nalumisa says the Tavua Town Council has also committed to completing the pending financial reports, ensuring their timely submission to the Office of the Auditor-General this year.

He says Tavua and other smaller towns have set the benchmark for accountability and transparency in local government, leading by example in the management of finances and instilling trust in the public.

