Suspended DPP salary standoff

[File Photo]

Suspended Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde has told FBC News that he has not received any correspondence regarding the reinstatement of his salary.

Earlier this month, the suspended DPP wrote to New Zealand’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters, and seeking assistance to challenge the sudden cessation of his salary.

Pryde claims he has a seven-year contract and that the Fijian government has unilaterally cut off his salary at the four-year mark.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says that his New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters has expressed disappointment with the way Pryde had written to him regarding his salary and suspension.

Rabuka says that Peters relayed this to him during the PALM10 summit, which took place last week in Japan.

The PM says that Peters informed him that he cannot do anything in this case as the matter lies in the jurisdiction of the Fiji government.

The Prime Minister emphasizes that he believes natural justice will take its course in Prdye’s case.

“For suspension according to the rules, suspension does not involve the suspension of the salaries and rights and they should continue but if the commission on the recommendation for the judicial services recommends the suspension that’s what goes. Well, I will wait for the tribunal and whatever the tribunal recommends we will act.”

Rabuka says that whatever recommendation is given by the Judicial Services Commission will be upheld.

This morning, in response to a follow-up, Pryde said there have been no updates from either the Fiji or New Zealand governments, nor any communication from the Judicial Services Commission, which recommended to the President that his salary entitlements be suspended two weeks ago.

We are seeking a comment from the JSC on this matter.

Pryde was removed from office in April of last year for alleged misconduct following a meeting with former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.