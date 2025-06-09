Suspected hit-and-run victim identified as 40-year-old man

[File Photo]

A relative of the man found dead in Vitogo, Lautoka, on Saturday has identified the victim as a 40-year-old resident of Vanuakula Settlement in Drasa.

Police say the incident, which occurred on Saturday, 3rd January 2026, is being treated as a suspected hit-and-run case.

A suspect is currently being questioned at the Lautoka Police Station as investigations continue.

Authorities say a post-mortem examination will be conducted to formally determine the cause of death.

Police have not released further details at this stage as inquiries are ongoing.

