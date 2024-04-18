Surge in online scams

There has been an increase in online scams and pyramid schemes in which mobile money wallets and debit cards are being misused.

The Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit recorded $1.9 million in electronic fund transfer reports in 2021 as a result of an increase in money remittance services.

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica while speaking in Parliament highlighted that the FIU analyzed 752 suspicious transactions and provided 174 cases for dissemination to law enforcement agencies and 27 cases to other agencies.

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica

Kamikamica says the Fiji Police MPAiSA Taskforce has provided visibility over what is happening in terms of money laundering and scams in the country.

“It is not going to be a long-term taskforce. We are combining with other agencies to create visibility on issues regarding scams.”

According to Attorney General Siromi Turaga, transnational crime is being committed in Fiji, and there is a lot of unexplained wealth.

He adds that FIU plays a key role in terms of combating the financial crimes that are being practiced in Fiji.